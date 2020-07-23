  1. Home
Give back to open source - for free

Flossbank allows you to support open source for free. Simply sign up, install the CLI, and voilà! Now, whenever you npm install in your terminal, you'll see an ad. The revenue from that ad goes directly towards the open source projects you just installed!
Joel Wasserman
Maker
Flossbank was founded recently to remove the financial barrier to giving back to open source. Now anyone can give back, for free, as soon as they start programming. Hopefully this can shift the funding open source paradigm moving forward! Check out how easy it is in the video above and drop us a line at support@flossbank.com with any feedback or general questions about getting involved
Cami Williams
Excited to use this in my daily work!
Cassidy Williams
I've been demoing Flossbank and have really liked it. It's one of those tools that you can "forget" about easily because you're not always installing things, but then when you do, you can remember that you're supporting open source in the process! Plus, I've discovered a couple cool tools from the ads as well, I admit.
Graham Holborn
Really excited to have a new way to give back to open source!
Vir Desai
Super necessary in the open source space
