Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Joel Wasserman
Maker
Flossbank was founded recently to remove the financial barrier to giving back to open source. Now anyone can give back, for free, as soon as they start programming. Hopefully this can shift the funding open source paradigm moving forward! Check out how easy it is in the video above and drop us a line at support@flossbank.com with any feedback or general questions about getting involved
Upvote (5)Share
Excited to use this in my daily work!
Upvote (5)Share
I've been demoing Flossbank and have really liked it. It's one of those tools that you can "forget" about easily because you're not always installing things, but then when you do, you can remember that you're supporting open source in the process! Plus, I've discovered a couple cool tools from the ads as well, I admit.
Upvote (7)Share
Really excited to have a new way to give back to open source!
Upvote (3)Share