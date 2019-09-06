Flawless Feedback 2.0
Lisa Dziuba
🎉 Please meet Flawless Feedback 2.0: https://flawlessapp.io/feedback 🎉 We added many nitty features to make giving feedback on live iOS apps 10 times easier. Now you can: - Mirror iOS app to your Mac via lightning cable or Screen Mirroring. One click and you are done! - Comment mirrored app right from your Mac, fast and simple. - Annotate high-resolution screenshots of app screens. Just click on needed screen from your iPhone and comment screenshot on your Mac. - Record a gif of flows and animations, then comment gif on your Mac. - Group feedback into projects. So if you have several apps, your screenshots and gifs with comments will be well-organized. - Share all your valuable feedback screen-by-screen or as a whole project. - Invite team members to leave visual feedback on live iOS apps together. It took us almost 6 months to go from first alpha to a stable beta! This would never happen without help from our great community. So if you read till the end, you should know that we love you 🥰
Congrats with the launch! I'm very inspired by all your great work!
