Flawless Feedback
Review & annotate live app. Share feedback in Jira or Trello
🙌 If you're Designer, Developer, QA or Product Manager you want to be sure—your app looks good. Flawless Feedback takes care about the quality of your iOS applications allowing you to simple leave feedback on the live app. Turn feedback into actionable tasks!
Lisa DziubaMaker@lisadziuba · FlawlessApp.io Founder
Hey to all Product Hunt community! ✨ It's our 4th product launch in the last 30 days ✨ Crazy! This time we're happy to share our 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐎𝐒 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐬. 🤔 Why leaving feedback? After talking with more than 100 product teams, we clearly saw — it's hard to deliver a good quality product on time. Something is always wrong... It can be UI issues like the wrong color, edge case with the copy localization or just initial design doesn't look good in the production. In all these case, it's better to get feedback early on and fix issues before users see them. That's why we made Flawless Feedback.
Graeme@graeme_fulton · Making Prototypr.io and Letter 💌
@lisadziuba congrats Lisa and the team!
AhmedMaker@geek_1001 · iOS/macOS Engineer. Founder of Flawless
Good day to Product Hunt community! 👋 As a UI/UX designer, have you ever found yourself in a situation when you need to review the latest version of the mobile app and tell the developer what’s wrong with it? Making a whole bunch of screenshots on your phone, AirDropping them to Mac, writing poem-long feedback and sharing it to JIRA/Slack/Trello... Sounds familiar? 😅 Let me tell you 𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐰𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬. So you can annotate your live app in an instant: 1️⃣ A first and obvious step, you're opening Flawless Feedback on your Mac and signing up. 2️⃣ Then you mirror iPhone’s screen to your Mac using the feature all iPhone users have (called Screen Mirroring) 3️⃣ And you open an iOS app you want to leave feedback on. Actually, it could be any iOS app on your phone! 4️⃣ Ta-da! Now you can leave comments on any app screen and share the screen with your comments via the link. That's super easy. Give Flawless Feedback a try and let us know your thoughts!
ValiaMaker@valiahavruliyk · All Problem Solver at FlawlessApp.io
A bit more than a year ago, I started my first job in a startup with this amazing team. And today is a big day for all of us. We have a public launch of our new product — 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐰𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 🎉 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐝𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐔𝐈 𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦? As a designer myself, I know this pain with giving feedback. You send dozens of screenshots with edits, using several tools... So how to make this process easier? That's why we create Flawless Feedback! Our tool not just for designers, it can be useful for developers and QA engineers, as well. So, please, check it out and share your experience with us 😇
Graeme@graeme_fulton · Making Prototypr.io and Letter 💌
@valiahavruliyk congrats Valia and the team!
ValiaMaker@valiahavruliyk · All Problem Solver at FlawlessApp.io
@graeme_fulton Thanks for supporting us 💛
Alexander Diatlov@adiatlov
Wow, the product looks really easy-to-use. Are there any requirements to iOS and MacOS versions?
Lisa DziubaMaker@lisadziuba · FlawlessApp.io Founder
@adiatlov thanks for supporting us :) As always! Flawless Feedback works with all iOS versions. For macOS - today we'll have support from 10.13. @dilames is working on it right now 😊
Anton Diatlov@anton_diatlov
How does it work?
