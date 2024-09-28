  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Fixtured
    Fixtured

    Fixtured

    Your Sports Schedule

    Free Options
    Fixtured is your comprehensive sports calendar, helping you stay on top of schedules effortlessly. Fixtured currently covers over 50 competitions across football (soccer), basketball, baseball, american football, hockey and rugby.
    Launched in
    Productivity
    Sports
    Calendar
     by
    Fixtured | Your Sports Schedule
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Supabase
    Linear
    Stripe
    Next.js
    About this launch
    Fixtured | Your Sports Schedule
    Fixtured | Your Sports ScheduleYour Sports Schedule
    0
    reviews
    21
    followers
    Fixtured by
    Fixtured | Your Sports Schedule
    was hunted by
    Thibault Lemaitre
    in Productivity, Sports, Calendar. Made by
    Jon Barmby
    ,
    Clément Faydi
    and
    Gleren Meneghin
    . Featured on September 29th, 2024.
    Fixtured | Your Sports Schedule
    is not rated yet. This is Fixtured | Your Sports Schedule's first launch.
    Upvotes
    22
    Vote chart
    Comments
    21
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -