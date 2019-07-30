Log In
Fiverr Studios

A team of specialists to work on your entire project.

Fiverr Studios is a one-stop source for finding all the freelance talent you need for completing larger projects. Work with a team of freelancers being managed by one Studio Lead, all within the same Gig.
Introducing Fiverr Studios | Fiverr BlogWorking on a larger project that requires multiple freelancers? We've got you covered. In our continued effort to change how the world works together, we're thrilled to announce the launch of our newest service that provides all the resources and talent you need to solve larger projects, all in one place.
The Launch of Fiverr Studios Changes The Way Freelancers Work TogetherFiverr, (FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today introduced Studios, a transformative product offering sellers on its platform a new way to collaborate with each other. Fiverr freelancers can now join forces under one 'Studio' to create projects combining their different
Natasha Shine-Zirkel
Love it! I'm excited about Studios cause it's a full solution, not just for the people looking for the services, but for the freelancers giving the services.
Alon David
Hi there! I’m Alon. I’m a Product Group Manager at Fiverr. We’ve launched Fiverr Studios to allow our community of sellers to team up and offer combined services, and to allow clients easily find the solutions for their complex needs. Hope you’ll enjoy it! Let us know what you think. We’ll listen and improve.
Emmanuel Levy
I like it. This looks like a very clean and simple way to remove a lot of the hassle which exists in remote project management. Ever since Fiverr moved from offering $5 gigs to allowing more complex work - it's been a place more serious, professional needs move to. This takes those professional needs being met one step further.
Emmanuel Levy
Couple things I was wondering - Are all the contents produced in the project on Fiverr (recordings, code, images, etc)? Or is this focused exclusively on project coordination? A little hard to make out from the few UI shots. And one more question - the Studio Lead - is that someone who's nominated by the project client? Or is that someone on Fiverr? I imagine that if a project / product person could get a good team together - this would make a great platform for offering much more complex projects to clients, all while allowing transparency you don't get on other platforms.
