Fitbit's new $160 Versa Lite is a stripped-down version of its entry-level smartwatch

Fitbit's renewed take on the smartwatch appeared to have worked with the Versa, which helped the company grow its smartwatch revenue by 437 percent less than a year after the device was announced. Now, the company is hoping more affordable versions of its wearables will boost that momentum, with stripped-down versions of the Versa and the Ace that are up to $40 cheaper than their predecessors.