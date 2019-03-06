Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Fitbit Inspire

Fitbit Inspire

Fitbit's newest tracker with a detachable band

more info
These trackers are easy to use thanks to a touchscreen, backlit display and on-screen dashboard that helps you track sleep, activity and more, all from your wrist.
Around the web
Fitbit's Inspire will replace the Alta, Zip, One and Flex 2 devicesThe Inspire's mere existence isn't news in and of itself. The device was actually announced a couple of weeks back. But back then, it was a corporate exclusive - the latest piece in the company's bid to get serious about health care. Today, however, Fitbit announced that the product will be availab...
TechCrunch
Fitbit Inspire and Inspire HR fitness trackers are coming to everyoneFitbit is set to make the Inspire and Inspire HR available for everyone to buy, after initially only releasing the fitness tracker pairing through its corporate and health partners back in January. The two new devices become the latest in the company's long list of trackers, and have been announced alongside the new Fitbit Versa...
WareableMichael Sawh

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
I really like the addition of detachable bands now, especially coupling it with a sleek all metal one
Upvote ·
Chris Messina
Chris Messina@chrismessina · Product designer & entrepreneur
The new dual-tone screen looks like a nice improvement over the Alta's. Elegant lines too. Hmm, maybe have to consider upgrading sometime!
Upvote ·