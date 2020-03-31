Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Fitbit Charge 4
Fitbit Charge 4
Advanced fitness tracker + GPS
Health and Fitness
Wearables
A health & fitness tracker that introduces Active Zone Minutes—an innovative feature that takes fitness tracking way beyond 10,000 steps, built-in GPS, Spotify app control, and personalized heart rate features into a sleek, comfortable wristband.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
5 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send