This is the latest launch from Firmbee
See Firmbee’s previous launch →
Ranked #11 for today
Firmbee
Recruitment Software with HR & project management features
Recruit, manage human resources, collaborate with your hiring team & work on all company projects using an all-in-one business management platform.
Launched in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Human Resources
by
Firmbee
About this launch
Firmbee
All-in-one project management system.
17
reviews
33
followers
Follow for updates
Firmbee by
Firmbee
was hunted by
Piotr Pawłowski
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Patrycja Warzecha
,
Piotr Pawłowski
,
Jagoda Durczak
,
Ewelina Czarnecka-Wójcik
,
Agnes
,
Katarzyna Wojciechowska
,
Żaneta Siwik
,
Izabela Pięta
,
Lukian Hrabchuk
,
Tetiana Hontarenko
,
Konrad Kubacki
,
Szymon Gruszczynski
,
Urszula Ostrowska
and
Piotr Marchewka
. Featured on January 18th, 2023.
Firmbee
is rated
5/5 ★
by 17 users. It first launched on February 28th, 2022.
Upvotes
8
Comments
4
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#120
