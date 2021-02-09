  1. Home
  2.  → fireflies.ai + x.ai

fireflies.ai + x.ai

Record & transcribe meetings scheduled via x.ai

Productivity
Meetings
Calendar and Sche...
+ 3
fireflies.ai & x.ai have partnered to automate the entire meeting process from scheduling to note-taking
📣 record & transcribe your x.ai meetings
🔍 search back through your conversations
📝 share recaps & notes with your team
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Krish Ramineni
Maker
Co-Founder & CEO @ Fireflies.ai
Hi Product Hunt 👋, We are releasing a brand new integration for fireflies.ai in partnership with x.ai If you're using x.ai to schedule your meetings, you can now have those meetings automatically recorded and transcribed by Fireflies! How it works: Our AI assistant Fred, (fred@fireflies.ai) can be invited as a participant on any x.ai meeting event. Fireflies will join at the start of the meeting to record & transcribe the meeting. Make sure there is a valid video-conferencing link on the x.ai invite. Afterwards, you'll get a recap, notes, and highlights that you can search through in your fireflies dashboard. Using the integration: 1. Press schedule meeting inside the Fireflies dashboard and choose x.ai 2. Alternatively, go to the integrations section and hit activate with x.ai Meeting platforms supported: Zoom Google Meet (GSuite) MSFT Teams Webex GotoMeeting Uberconference Bluejeans Lifesize Skype We're excited to help automate the two most time consuming aspects of your workday. Try out the new workflow and let us know if you have any questions/feedback!
Share
Ajay SainiMaker of Overfit
Looks amazing! Congratulations team :)
Share
Sathya Peribuilding togetherness
Congrats my man!! This is huge!
Share