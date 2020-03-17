Fireflies AI assistant for Zoom meetings

Discussion
Hi Product Hunt 👋, I'm Krish, co-founder at Fireflies, here with my co-founder @sudotong. We’re introducing a new version of our AI Meeting assistant for the Zoom Web-Conferencing platform today! Fireflies helps you record, transcribe, and search your zoom calls all in one central place. It’ll also be able to pull up action items, dates, deadlines, metrics, and other key topics after the meeting. All across the news, we’re seeing how everyone is having to go remote due to COVID-19. This affects everything... Team Meetings Job Interviews Sales Calls Classroom lectures We’re hoping to ease the meeting chaos that comes with distributed teams. In this new version, our AI Assistant, Fred, is more natively integrated into the Zoom experience. 1. You can invite fred@fireflies.ai to your calendar invites 2. Add him directly from within Zoom as a participant 3. Have him auto-join all Zoom meetings on your calendar 4. Even add Fred to a live Zoom meeting that was unscheduled Fred’s helped thousands of people with their meetings so far. Everyone at Fireflies has been working hard over the past year to make this dream come to reality. We would love to get your feedback! We'll be around all day answering questions, so feel free to comment here or email me or my co-founder Sam directly at krish@fireflies.ai or sam@fireflies.ai.
have been using this product for 2(wow time flies) years now and man, it was good then and its even better now. I'm a user for life I hate taking notes
@kashish_gupta Appreciate you following the journey Kashish! Glad to hear that it's been helpful in your day to day!
