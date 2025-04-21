Launches
FIRE-1
This is a launch from /extract by Firecrawl
See 1 previous launch
FIRE-1
A new leap in web scraping
FIRE-1 is an AI agent that enhances Firecrawl’s scraping capabilities. It can controls browser actions and navigates complex website structures to enable comprehensive data extraction beyond traditional scraping methods.
Free Options
Kilo Code for VS Code
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
/extract by Firecrawl
Transform entire websites into structured data with AI
FIRE-1 by
/extract by Firecrawl
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
API
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Caleb Peffer
,
Nicolas Camara
and
Eric Ciarla
. Featured on April 23rd, 2025.
/extract by Firecrawl
is not rated yet. It first launched on January 20th, 2025.