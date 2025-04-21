Subscribe
FIRE-1

FIRE-1

A new leap in web scraping
FIRE-1 is an AI agent that enhances Firecrawl’s scraping capabilities. It can controls browser actions and navigates complex website structures to enable comprehensive data extraction beyond traditional scraping methods.
APIDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

/extract by Firecrawl
/extract by Firecrawl
Transform entire websites into structured data with AI
FIRE-1 by
/extract by Firecrawl
was hunted by
Chris Messina
API, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Caleb Peffer
,
Nicolas Camara
and
Eric Ciarla
. Featured on April 23rd, 2025.
/extract by Firecrawl
is not rated yet. It first launched on January 20th, 2025.