Rami Essaid
MakerCEO - Finmark
Hi Product Hunt! 👋🏼 Thank you Kat for hunting. A bad financial model almost killed my last company. I learned first hand that financial modelling for startups is difficult, time-consuming, and error prone. Most startups use Excel for financial modelling, but spreadsheets are poor for collaboration and version control is a nightmare. We knew something better was needed, so we built it. We built Finmark so that anyone, not just finance pros, can easily make and update a financial model without having to spend weeks laboring over complicated spreadsheets. We also built in safeguards so that the mistakes and errors that so easily happen in spreadsheets don’t plague you in Finmark. Finmark makes it easy for startups to: ✅ Create, update, and share their financial plans ✅ Manage burn rate and cash ✅ Forecast revenue and expenses ✅ Plan for fundraising Hopefully no founder ever again has to experience the pains I felt!
Nunzio Martinello
I love to improve UXs.
I can confirm Finmark is just great! Great job Remi!
Rami Essaid
MakerCEO - Finmark
@nunziomartinello Thank you for the kindness 🙇♂️
