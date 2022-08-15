Products
Finito
Finito
Quit smoking in 4 weeks with self-hypnosis
Let’s put an end to smoking.
Finito is the world's first evidence-based digital therapeutic to help people quit smoking with hypnotherapy.
Smokers are
10x more likely to quit
with hypnotherapy than with no support.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Tech
,
Medical
by
Finito
About this launch
Finito
Quit smoking in 4 weeks with self-hypnosis
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Finito by
Finito
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Health & Fitness
,
Tech
,
Medical
. Made by
Alex Naoumidis
and
Chris Naoumidis
. Featured on August 15th, 2022.
Finito
is not rated yet. This is Finito's first launch.
