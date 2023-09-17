Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
FindMyCat
FindMyCat
Months long battery, no subscription
Visit
Upvote 17
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
FindMyCat is an open source pet tracking solution. With a battery that can last upto 6 months, works indoors and outdoors and no monthly subscription fees, it just might be the only pet tracker you'll ever need.
Launched in
Pets
Tech
by
FindMyCat
Vanta
Ad
Automate SOC 2 and ISO 27001 compliance. Get $1000 off
About this launch
FindMyCat
Open source pet tracker
0
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
FindMyCat by
FindMyCat
was hunted by
Sahas Chitlange
in
Pets
,
Tech
. Made by
Sahas Chitlange
. Featured on September 18th, 2023.
FindMyCat
is not rated yet. This is FindMyCat's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report