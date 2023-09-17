Products
FindMyCat

Months long battery, no subscription

FindMyCat is an open source pet tracking solution. With a battery that can last upto 6 months, works indoors and outdoors and no monthly subscription fees, it just might be the only pet tracker you'll ever need.
Launched in
Pets
Tech
 by
FindMyCat
FindMyCat Open source pet tracker
FindMyCat by
FindMyCat
was hunted by
Sahas Chitlange
in Pets, Tech. Made by
Sahas Chitlange
. Featured on September 18th, 2023.
FindMyCat
is not rated yet. This is FindMyCat's first launch.
