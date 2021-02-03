discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Bobby Isac
MakerHead of products at guch
Thank you @kevin for hunting us. Bobby from the final team here 👋 final is a collaboration platform for getting feedback on your video and audio files. You can upload a file and share a link with anyone you wish to receive feedback from. Feedback comments are marked with a time stamp making it super easy to navigate to the frame and understand exactly what the other person meant. You can also mark comments as resolved once you act on the feedback. final will be useful for anyone working with audio or video files like freelance videographers, podcast editors, video agencies, marketing teams or anyone wanting to receive feedback on their video. Your final link can replace a bunch of tools including Google Docs, emails, WhatsApp messages and even calls. As we experiment and add more features to final, we are offering it free for 3 months for anyone who signs up today. I am happy to take your questions and feedback.
Share
Thank you for hunting us, @kevin 🙌🏻 Launching on producthunt is so exciting, @bobbyisac 🤩
No longer final.mov , final_v1.mov, final_v2.mov! A real issue faced by creators and final is the solution. Congrats Bobby!
Wonderful product to help in sharing and getting feedback on your content. Easy to use and variety of features. Does it facilitate one on one collaboration, or can teams use it too?
@shreyas_kini that will be one single link that you can share with anyone you choose to share it with. And you will find consolidated feedback from everyone in one place, right besides your video/audio with the timestamp to help you navigate to the exact point needed.
Timestamp based feedback would be so much helpful for creators and producers alike. It'll streamline the whole feedback process resulting in reduced production time & avoidance of frustrating communication.
@zoebchhatriwala you said it 🙌🏻
final nail in the coffin of inefficiencies 🤘🏻