  1. Home
  2.  → FilterPixel

FilterPixel

AI Based Photo Selection For Photographers

FilterPixel is an AI desktop application that helps photographers to select photos faster.
Get rid of your tedious, tiring & time-consuming photo selection process so that you can spend more time doing what you love.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Aayush Arora
Maker
Co-Founder & CEO
Hi Product Hunters and thanks to @Kevin for hunting us. I am Aayush, CEO of FilterPixel and an amateur photographer. While talking to photographers last year, we realised that they spent a huge amount of their quality time while checking every photo manually for technical issues like out of focus, closed eyes & exposures. Going through a sea of photos to pick their best shots is a tedious, tiring & time-consuming experience. So, we designed an AI tool to speed up the photo selection process. Some of the features are: 1. Rapid analysis of large photo sets; classifying errors & inconsistencies such as out of focus elements, blurry subjects, the closing of the eyes 2. Providing analytical information for every photo, allowing users to quickly review images and compare duplicates or similar photos. 3. Quick filters to sort your images  4. Seamless one-click integration with Adobe Lightroom. We are excited today to offer a three week free trial of the product to everyone here. My team will be here the whole day today to assist you. Look forward to your comments
Share
Sandeep Ranjan (Flame)
Blessing for photographers.
Share
Aayush Arora
Maker
Co-Founder & CEO
@sandee_ranjan Thank you so much
Share
Aman SharmaCo-Founder & CTO twimbit
Love the product, this is going to change the life of photographers. Make it simple for them to automate there day to day manual Jobs. Amazing job team FilterPixel and @aayush_arora1
Share
Pratyush Goel
Maker
🎈
WebD,ml enthusiast, CTO, Filterpixel
@aayush_arora1 @amanintech thanks
Share