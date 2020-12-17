discussion
Aayush Arora
MakerCo-Founder & CEO
Hi Product Hunters and thanks to @Kevin for hunting us. I am Aayush, CEO of FilterPixel and an amateur photographer. While talking to photographers last year, we realised that they spent a huge amount of their quality time while checking every photo manually for technical issues like out of focus, closed eyes & exposures. Going through a sea of photos to pick their best shots is a tedious, tiring & time-consuming experience. So, we designed an AI tool to speed up the photo selection process. Some of the features are: 1. Rapid analysis of large photo sets; classifying errors & inconsistencies such as out of focus elements, blurry subjects, the closing of the eyes 2. Providing analytical information for every photo, allowing users to quickly review images and compare duplicates or similar photos. 3. Quick filters to sort your images 4. Seamless one-click integration with Adobe Lightroom. We are excited today to offer a three week free trial of the product to everyone here. My team will be here the whole day today to assist you. Look forward to your comments
Blessing for photographers.
@sandee_ranjan Thank you so much
Love the product, this is going to change the life of photographers. Make it simple for them to automate there day to day manual Jobs. Amazing job team FilterPixel and @aayush_arora1
@aayush_arora1 @amanintech thanks