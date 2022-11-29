Products
This is the latest launch from Fillout.com
See Fillout.com’s previous launch →
Fillout for Notion
Ranked #11 for today
Fillout for Notion
Make stunning forms, get responses in Notion
Upvote 15
Make stunning forms from your existing Notion tables, for free! Just connect your database, pick a style and watch new submissions appear in Notion. Embed your form on a Notion page or wherever you need it.
Launched in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
No-Code
by
Fillout.com
About this launch
Fillout.com
Make a modern form in minutes
7
reviews
349
followers
Fillout for Notion by
Fillout.com
was hunted by
Dominic Whyte
in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
No-Code
. Made by
Dominic Whyte
and
Antony Toron
. Featured on November 30th, 2022.
Fillout.com
is rated
5/5 ★
by 7 users. It first launched on October 19th, 2022.
Upvotes
15
Comments
4
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#71
