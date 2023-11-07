Get app
FigMayo

Effortless design system documentation

FigMayo automatically converts Figma libraries into documentation websites. Styles, components and notes are instantly published, eliminating the need for manually creating and maintaining design system docs for your team.
FigMayo
About this launch
