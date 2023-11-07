Get app
FigMayo
Effortless design system documentation
FigMayo automatically converts Figma libraries into documentation websites. Styles, components and notes are instantly published, eliminating the need for manually creating and maintaining design system docs for your team.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
Design resources
by
FigMayo
About this launch
FigMayo
Effortless design system documentation
FigMayo by
FigMayo
was hunted by
Brendan Ciccone
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Design resources
. Made by
Stevie
and
Mike Miller
. Featured on November 21st, 2023.
FigMayo
is not rated yet. This is FigMayo's first launch.
