Figma Product Planner

Deep Joshi
Maker
Today, I'm excited to publicly announce the launch of "Product Planner" So Why we built ? Figma believes in collaboration without constraints as well as the power of shared understanding. We have been on a mission to empower teams to create the next big thing on Figma. We want to build collaboration plugin for fantastic Figma users. We are happy to share the news with Figma users that "Today We launch beta version to try it out.". We will add more template soon from the Idea to the insight with teamwork but in a better way.
Nice one, @imdeepjoshi & @its_mnthn ! I find the current templates really useful! One improvement that would definitely help is making the generated frame resize correctly with constraints applied. Until this will be solved, a tip for other users is to use the Scale Tool ('K' key) for uniform resizing.
