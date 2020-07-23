  1. Home
Figma Pitch Deck Template

The easiest way to build a compelling pitch deck in Figma

Meet the Figma Pitch Deck Template, the easiest & most time-saving way to create your professional pitch deck in Figma!
The template features 102 easy to edit slides, 300+ predesigned elements, device mockups, maps and hundreds of content proposals.
Hey Product Hunt Community 🖐❤️ My name is Max, and I'm an entrepreneur based in Germany. Over the past few years, I have been passionate about pitch decks as they are the one challenge every entrepreneur will face on his/her journey. I recently started creating pitch decks in Figma because it allows my team and me to work simultaneously on the same project. With the Figma Pitch Deck Template, it is my goal to help founders and entrepreneurs build their pitch deck fast, cost-effectively, and collaboratively. 👉 Proven structure based on the analysis of the most successful pitch decks 👉 100+ investor-ready slides 👉 300+ pre-built elements 👉 Easy & Fast to Edit 🚀 Start building your pitch deck in Figma today! For all of you who are just getting started using Figma or want to try it there is a free 12 slide version to download. I hope you enjoy this resource and get some value! Let me know any feedback you may have! 😊 Will love to work on the next version of it! All the best, Max
Michael Sieb
Love the idea! I will definitely try it out 😊
Maximilian Fleitmann
@michael_sieb Looking for your feedback!
Sean Gossler
I just love basetemplates! Really nice source for pitch decks. Great work!
Maximilian Fleitmann
@sean_gossler Thank you so much!
