Figma Pitch Deck Template
The easiest way to build a compelling pitch deck in Figma
Maximilian Fleitmann
Maker
Hey Product Hunt Community 🖐❤️ My name is Max, and I'm an entrepreneur based in Germany. Over the past few years, I have been passionate about pitch decks as they are the one challenge every entrepreneur will face on his/her journey. I recently started creating pitch decks in Figma because it allows my team and me to work simultaneously on the same project. With the Figma Pitch Deck Template, it is my goal to help founders and entrepreneurs build their pitch deck fast, cost-effectively, and collaboratively. 👉 Proven structure based on the analysis of the most successful pitch decks 👉 100+ investor-ready slides 👉 300+ pre-built elements 👉 Easy & Fast to Edit 🚀 Start building your pitch deck in Figma today! For all of you who are just getting started using Figma or want to try it there is a free 12 slide version to download. I hope you enjoy this resource and get some value! Let me know any feedback you may have! 😊 Will love to work on the next version of it! All the best, Max
Love the idea! I will definitely try it out 😊
@michael_sieb Looking for your feedback!
I just love basetemplates! Really nice source for pitch decks. Great work!
@sean_gossler Thank you so much!
Looking awesome!
@jan_kalthofer Thank you!
damn great idea
@henry_shapiro Thank you!