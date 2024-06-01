Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Figgy
Figgy
Track your Figma contributions
Visit
Upvote 38
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Figgy is a web app that visualizes your Figma activity with a GitHub-style contribution chart. You can easily track your daily design contributions, monitor your productivity, and gain insights into your work patterns.
Launched in
Design Tools
Analytics
Tech
by
Figgy
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Figma
16,136 upvotes
Figma is a fantastic design tool we used in when wireframing and built this product for other Figma users.
About this launch
Figgy
Track Your Figma Contributions
0
reviews
36
followers
Follow for updates
Figgy by
Figgy
was hunted by
Krishna Madala
in
Design Tools
,
Analytics
,
Tech
. Made by
Krishna Madala
. Featured on June 3rd, 2024.
Figgy
is not rated yet. This is Figgy's first launch.
Upvotes
38
Comments
13
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report