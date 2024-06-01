Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Figgy

Figgy

Track your Figma contributions

Free
Figgy is a web app that visualizes your Figma activity with a GitHub-style contribution chart. You can easily track your daily design contributions, monitor your productivity, and gain insights into your work patterns.
Launched in
Design Tools
Analytics
Tech
 by
Figgy
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Figma
Figma
16,136 upvotes
Figma is a fantastic design tool we used in when wireframing and built this product for other Figma users.
About this launch
FiggyTrack Your Figma Contributions
0
reviews
36
followers
Figgy by
Figgy
was hunted by
Krishna Madala
in Design Tools, Analytics, Tech. Made by
Krishna Madala
. Featured on June 3rd, 2024.
Figgy
is not rated yet. This is Figgy's first launch.
Upvotes
38
Vote chart
Comments
13
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-