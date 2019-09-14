Discussion
Raven Yu
Hi there! I’m the maker of this tweak. I’ll be using Figma at work and I’ve been dreading it... I know many designers also consider the vanilla Figma a lesser experience than competing native apps. I hope sharing this will make you give it another shot! And yes, even those loading placeholders for the plug-in page are themed 😏 If you encounter any bugs, please let me know! And please keep in mind: 1️⃣ Google login is not supported. 2️⃣ Plugins cannot be themed. They live in their own iframes, and they’re each coded differently. 3️⃣ That black “Ag” font style icon is also unthemeable. There isn’t any way (that I know of) to target that PNG image without affecting other elements. Feel free to tweet @ me if you know how to get around those issues. I plan to support this tweak until an official dark mode is released. Enjoy!! ✨🌈
