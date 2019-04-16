Festify takes your most listened to Spotify artists and creates a visual line-up so you can share with your friends.
Kunal Bhatia
This is a fun little tool that uses the Spotify API to create music festival posters for your favorite artists. You can make three posters for your last month, 6-months, and all-time listening. Mine are in the screenshots above. Hope you can make it! :)
Ryan Hoover
Nice find, @kunalslab. Here's mine (from the last 6 months of Spotify history):
