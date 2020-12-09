  1. Home
Meeting automation made easy with Fellow + Zapier ⚡️

Zapier allows you to instantly connect Fellow with popular apps like Trello, Monday, Todoist, Airtable, HubSpot, and more to automate your meeting workflows and find your productivity superpowers 🙌
Alexandra Sunderland
Maker
Engineering Manager @ Fellow.app
If you are an automation or productivity enthusiast, you’re going to love this new Fellow integration! Our new Zapier integration allows you to connect Fellow with 2,000+ apps, including: - Trello - Monday - Todoist - Airtable - Hubspot - ClickUp - Twilio - Calendly - Google Sheets - Basecamp - Things - BambooHR - and more! Personally, I love using the Zapier integration to sync action items that are assigned to me in other apps (like Trello) right into Fellow, so all my to-dos are centralized in one place ✅ Give our new Zapier integration a try and please let us know if you have any questions or feedback in the comments. We’ll be online all day to answer your questions 👋
