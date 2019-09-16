Fellow.app
A manager’s co-pilot for 1:1s, meetings, feedback & goals 🚀
#5 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Aydin Mirzaee
Maker
Thanks for hunting our app and for all your contributions to the PH community @hnshah! Hi Product Hunt, I’m Aydin 👋 Today, I’m incredibly proud and excited to introduce a product that we’ve been working on for the past 2 years. We’re calling it Fellow and it’s a manager’s co-pilot — a toolkit for managers & their teams to power 1-on-1s, team meetings, feedback, goals and more. 👩💻👨💻 Who’s on Fellow? We’ve been in private beta with 10,000+ users at companies like Shopify, Keep Truckin, SurveyMonkey and more. We’re finally opening up Fellow to everyone and couldn’t think of a better community to start with. 📖 A bit of a personal story: Before creating Fellow, we were the co-founders of Fluidware, a company we bootstrapped to just under 100 in staff before it was acquired by SurveyMonkey 🐵. We started that journey as individual contributors and then became managers – and eventually… managers of managers! Like many startup folks, we benefited and learned from software for every aspect of our business, from sales to marketing, to customer success. However, as our number of direct reports grew, we always wondered: Why isn’t there a great app for managers of people?!? When sales and marketing professionals are hired, they get access to tools like Salesforce, Hubspot, and Marketo. Fellow.app would be the equivalent tool for team leaders 👌. With this idea in mind, we interviewed industry experts and learned from the best coaches to determine the traits and practices that make someone a great leader. In the end, we built our learnings into Fellow: an app that empowers managers to have more effective meetings, set clear goals, and exchange ongoing feedback! If you lead a team, Fellow is the co-pilot that you’ve been waiting for :) ✈️ ✨ What makes Fellow special? Fellow is the first tool of its kind built from the lense of the manager focused on managing people. We wanted to build a lightweight tool that required no training and focused on a pleasant minimalistic experience. No bloat. Just the essentials. ...oh, and it integrates with the tools you already use like Calendar and Slack! 🔌 😻 We’d love to hear your feedback! We wouldn’t be where we are without our beta users’ ideas and support. Now, we’re excited to work with the ProductHunt community to get more feedback and continue making Fellow better for managers and their teams. Looking forward to hearing your thoughts!
UpvoteShare