Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
FeedPal
FeedPal
Auto-subscribe to bookmarked blogs
Visit
Upvote 60
FeedPal is a Chrome extension that automatically subscribes to your bookmarked blogs, notifies you of updates, and smartly adjusts its fetching—all while keeping your data private and stored locally.
Free
Launch tags:
Chrome Extensions
•
Productivity
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
FeedPal
Auto-subscribe to bookmarked blogs
Follow
60
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
FeedPal by
FeedPal
was hunted by
WildSeeder
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
WildSeeder
. Featured on February 23rd, 2025.
FeedPal
is not rated yet. This is FeedPal's first launch.