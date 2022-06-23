Products
Home
→
Product
→
Feedlink
Ranked #3 for today
Feedlink
Ridiculously easy to own a .link social site
Visit
Upvote 23
1 year free
•
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Feedlink is a complete link-in-bio social site builder that aims to provide affordable and fast way for everybody to go online.
Launched in
Social Media
,
Web Design
,
Influencer marketing
by
Feedlink
Follow for updates
About this launch
Feedlink
Ridiculously easy to own a .link social site
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Feedlink by
Feedlink
was hunted by
Nikola Bojkov
in
Social Media
,
Web Design
,
Influencer marketing
. Made by
Nikola Bojkov
,
Katerina
and
Simona Apostoloska
. Featured on June 23rd, 2022.
Feedlink
is not rated yet. This is Feedlink's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
3
Daily rank
#3
Weekly rank
#24
Report