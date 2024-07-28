Launches
FeatureYard
Get valuable feature suggestions from your users
FeatureYard is a free app that lets you create a suggestion page to gather user feedback and feature ideas. Enhance your project with insights directly from your users. Start building things that really count.
Launched in
Productivity
Analytics
Tech
by
About this launch
Get Valuable Feature Suggestions from Your Users
FeatureYard by
was hunted by
Andrea Giodice
in
Productivity
Analytics
Tech
. Made by
Andrea Giodice
. Featured on August 2nd, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is FeatureYard's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
