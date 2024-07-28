Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. FeatureYard
FeatureYard

FeatureYard

Get valuable feature suggestions from your users

Free
FeatureYard is a free app that lets you create a suggestion page to gather user feedback and feature ideas. Enhance your project with insights directly from your users. Start building things that really count.
Launched in
Productivity
Analytics
Tech
 by
FeatureYard
ShipAngular
ShipAngular
Ad
Your ShipFast Template, for Angular
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
GitHub
Product Hunt
Trello
About this launch
FeatureYard
FeatureYardGet Valuable Feature Suggestions from Your Users
0
reviews
26
followers
FeatureYard by
FeatureYard
was hunted by
Andrea Giodice
in Productivity, Analytics, Tech. Made by
Andrea Giodice
. Featured on August 2nd, 2024.
FeatureYard
is not rated yet. This is FeatureYard's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Vote chart
Comments
7
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-