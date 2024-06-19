Launches
Featherless LLM
Featherless LLM
Run models on HuggingFace serverless
Featherless is a platform to use the very latest LLMs. With hundreds of new models added daily on Hugging Face, you need dedicated tools to keep with the hype. No matter your use-case, find and use the state of the art LLMs with Featherless.
Launched in
API
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
Featherless AI
About this launch
Featherless AI
Run every 🦙 model & more from 🤗 huggingface. Serverless
1
review
36
followers
Follow for updates
Featherless LLM by
Featherless AI
was hunted by
Wes George
in
API
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Eugene Cheah
. Featured on June 24th, 2024.
Featherless AI
is rated
4/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Featherless AI's first launch.
Upvotes
33
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
