Featherless LLM

Featherless LLM

Run models on HuggingFace serverless

Payment Required
Featherless is a platform to use the very latest LLMs. With hundreds of new models added daily on Hugging Face, you need dedicated tools to keep with the hype. No matter your use-case, find and use the state of the art LLMs with Featherless.
Launched in
API
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
 by
Featherless AI
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Hugging Face
About this launch
Featherless AI
Featherless AIRun every 🦙 model & more from 🤗 huggingface. Serverless
Featherless LLM by
Featherless AI
was hunted by
Wes George
in API, Artificial Intelligence, Tech. Made by
Eugene Cheah
. Featured on June 24th, 2024.
Featherless AI
is rated 4/5 by 1 user. This is Featherless AI's first launch.
