Oleksii Kratko
Hey everyone, Oleksii from Fammio is here. I am very thrilled introduce our product to PH community! Fammio is a social listening tool that helps brands be ahead of their competitors through monitoring social media, forums, and the web. It is very hard to keep track of all important posts, articles, and conversations out there on the Internet. Fammio will be perfect to monitor all brand mentions on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Reddit, Telegram, News, and websites. Fammio is a must-have tool for business owners, digital agencies, marketers, PR-managers, SMM-managers, and all who care about their company brand. Here are a few words on what you can get using our platform: - The primary use is to track your brand mentions on the Internet. - You can create projects to monitor your competitors. We provide 15 000 mentions/month in our minimum plan, so you would have enough quota to monitor all your competition. - Use analytics to compare your and competitors' performance. - Lead Generation opportunities. - User profiles of people who talked about your brand. - Available search for topic influencers. Also, we are pleased to give some perks to all hunters since this is our first launch on Product Hunt. Use the code "producthunt" and get a 25% discount on any plan for the next 3 months. Oleksii, Founder
Social listening combined with lead gen ❤️ Sounds great!
Hey, @paul_shuteyev 👋 thank you for your feedback!
