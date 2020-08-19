Black Friday Shoppers: Beware of Fake Five-Star Reviews As shopping takes off for the holiday season, so do phony reviews-and pressure is mounting on major retailers to fight back. More than a third of online reviews on major websites, including those on Amazon.com Inc., Walmart Inc. and Sephora, are fake, meaning they are generated by robots or people paid to write them, according to Fakespot Inc., which identifies fraudulent reviews.