Fakespot

Spot fake reviews on Amazon to be sure you're buying quality

Fakespot for Chrome ensures you get the best products from the best sellers. eCommerce as it should be, for free.
Amazon doesn’t always have the best price. Fakespot Offers ensures you get what you want at the best price from trusted vendors.
Black Friday Shoppers: Beware of Fake Five-Star ReviewsAs shopping takes off for the holiday season, so do phony reviews-and pressure is mounting on major retailers to fight back. More than a third of online reviews on major websites, including those on Amazon.com Inc., Walmart Inc. and Sephora, are fake, meaning they are generated by robots or people paid to write them, according to Fakespot Inc., which identifies fraudulent reviews.
How to spot fake Amazon reviewsTrue story: Recently some friends purchased a GPS locator for their daughter and were having trouble getting it to work. They brought it to me for help -- I'm the Geek Squad for my friends and family -- but I couldn't solve the problem either.
Hey Product Hunters. I was researching a product and found a bunch of reviews that clearly looked to be fake on Amazon. After looking for a solution that might detect things like this I found Fakespot. If you want to be sure you're buying a quality product on Amazon try this chrome extension out first.
Saoud Khalifah
Maker
Hello fellow Product Hunters, Saoud from Fakespot here. I created Fakespot back in 2015 when I got ripped off on Amazon after buying a supplement that was filled with saw dust from a wood shop. The product had 100s of 5 star reviews and they were all fake. I created Fakespot to help me out when shopping online so that I would not waste hours of my time verifying the authenticity of reviews. I am a programmer and my passion is in AI, NLP and ML. Fakespot turned from a website used by tens of people to millions of people. Since then, the mission of the company is to bring back trust and transparency to the Internet, starting with eCommerce. Not many people are in our corner, but with Fakespotters, we can change the trend of fake information for our beloved Internet.
Akash Wadhwani
I was ripped of couple of years back whilst buying a new keyboard for myself, it was really disheartening, How CAN I MISS IT? Have been extra careful and go really deep into learning about the seller and the product. It has been very hard to shop via mobile app, as it takes extra efforts to search the seller and go ahead with the buy. Thanks a lot! This will save me a lot of time and hassle! Kudos!
