Fake faces

This Person Does Not Exist is so cool, but I asked myself:
- How similar are they?
- Can it produce two (or more) photos of same fake person?
- Can it produce photos of me?
So I collected my small set of fake photos (80k), parsed facial features and made this browser.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Evgeniy ChernyshovMaker@evgeniy_chernyshov · CTO, Nomad Labs
Matching your photo against fake photo database is still in progress)
Upvote Share·