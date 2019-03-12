Log InSign up
Fake faces

A tool to browse similar fake faces

This Person Does Not Exist is so cool, but I asked myself:
- How similar are they?
- Can it produce two (or more) photos of same fake person?
- Can it produce photos of me?
So I collected my small set of fake photos (80k), parsed facial features and made this browser.
Matching your photo against fake photo database is still in progress)
