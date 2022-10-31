Products
Home
→
Product
→
Fairmint
Ranked #1 for today
Fairmint
Share your company's success with your community
Visit
Upvote 317
$200 credit
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Give your community skin in the game. Fairmint empowers you to grant equity to anyone that adds value to your company and passively receive investment from your biggest fans. Launch in a few clicks and get back to building your business.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Fundraising
,
Community
by
Fairmint - Equity of the Future
About this launch
Fairmint - Equity of the Future
Share your company's success with your community
3
reviews
725
followers
Follow for updates
Fairmint by
Fairmint - Equity of the Future
was hunted by
Johannes Frank
in
Fintech
,
Fundraising
,
Community
. Made by
Jenny Thompson
,
thibauld
and
Joris Delanoue
. Featured on November 2nd, 2022.
Fairmint - Equity of the Future
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. This is Fairmint - Equity of the Future's first launch.
Upvotes
317
Comments
76
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#9
Report