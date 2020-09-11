  1. Home
  2.  → Facebook Campus

Facebook Campus

A space to help students connect with fellow classmates

Today, we are launching Facebook Campus, a college-only space designed to help students connect with fellow classmates over shared interests. Facebook Campus makes it easy to find and start conversations within your college community.
Facebook reinvents Facebook with the launch of Campus for college studentsFacebook is getting back to its roots today with the launch of a new product called Campus, a section of the main app specifically designed for college students. Campus is designed to be a place where students can interact only with peers at their school; they can access a Campus-only News Feed and join Groups, events, and group chat rooms, called Campus Chats, pertaining to campus life.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment