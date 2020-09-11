Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Facebook Campus
Facebook Campus
A space to help students connect with fellow classmates
Facebook
Today, we are launching Facebook Campus, a college-only space designed to help students connect with fellow classmates over shared interests. Facebook Campus makes it easy to find and start conversations within your college community.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
33 minutes ago
Facebook reinvents Facebook with the launch of Campus for college students
Facebook is getting back to its roots today with the launch of a new product called Campus, a section of the main app specifically designed for college students. Campus is designed to be a place where students can interact only with peers at their school; they can access a Campus-only News Feed and join Groups, events, and group chat rooms, called Campus Chats, pertaining to campus life.
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send