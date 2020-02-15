  1. Home
  2.  → Face ID Respirator Masks

Face ID Respirator Masks

Unlock your devices with a mask that looks just like you.

Respirator masks that look like your face. Ostensibly for making it easier to use Face ID, but I can imagine a lot of fun use cases for this.
Also love the company description: "Resting Risk Face is a design firm in San Francisco that makes trendy dystopian products." I hope they make more stuff!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet