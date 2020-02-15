Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Face ID Respirator Masks
Face ID Respirator Masks
Unlock your devices with a mask that looks just like you.
iPhone
Health and Fitness
+ 1
Respirator masks that look like your face. Ostensibly for making it easier to use Face ID, but I can imagine a lot of fun use cases for this.
Also love the company description: "Resting Risk Face is a design firm in San Francisco that makes trendy dystopian products." I hope they make more stuff!
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Nadia Eghbal
Hunter
Found this on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/djbaskin/sta...
Upvote
Share
an hour ago
Send