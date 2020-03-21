Discussion
JPEGuin
Maker
Hi ProductHunt! 👋 Fabula is a beautiful and easy to use animation creation and testing app. It allows you to tweak animation values to see the results in real-time. Key features: - Real-time animation curve updates - Adjust duration, delay, damping, velocity, animation curves, animation types, shape, and tints - Share and copy Swift code snippets of the animation - Play and pause animations - Multi-window support - Dark mode support If you have any questions or feedback, please get in touch. Fabula was created by an incredibly small team of one and I'd love to hear your thoughts. I'm also available through Twitter @JPEGuin. I’d love to hear your thoughts. 🤗
