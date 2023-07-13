Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Fabric
See Fabric’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Fabric for iOS & Android
Fabric for iOS & Android
Your digital world, in your pocket
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Fabric puts your entire digital world in your pocket 🌎 Make notes, save links, screenshots & files in an instant. Connect & magically sync your favourite apps. Fabric organizes itself, and makes everything searchable with AI. No more wasted time.
Launched in
Productivity
Storage
Artificial Intelligence
by
Fabric
HeyGen
Ad
Create amazing videos using AI
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Fabric
Your new home on the internet
21
reviews
1.2K
followers
Follow for updates
Fabric for iOS & Android by
Fabric
was hunted by
johnny makes ⚡️
in
Productivity
,
Storage
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
johnny makes ⚡️
,
Ivo Silva
and
Leonard Q. Marcq
. Featured on July 18th, 2023.
Fabric
is rated
4.6/5 ★
by 21 users. It first launched on April 13th, 2023.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report