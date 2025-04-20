Launches
EyesOff
EyesOff
Alerts you when someone peeps at your screen
EyesOff is a privacy focused macOS app which makes use of a locally running neural network (YuNet), to notify you if other people are looking at your screen. YuNet runs fully on-device with no data leaving your computer.
Privacy
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
About this launch
EyesOff
EyesOff alerts you when someone peeps at your screen
EyesOff
is not rated yet. This is EyesOff's first launch.