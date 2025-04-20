Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. EyesOff
EyesOff

EyesOff

Alerts you when someone peeps at your screen
EyesOff is a privacy focused macOS app which makes use of a locally running neural network (YuNet), to notify you if other people are looking at your screen. YuNet runs fully on-device with no data leaving your computer.
Free
Launch tags:
PrivacyArtificial IntelligenceGitHub

Meet the team

About this launch
EyesOff
EyesOff
EyesOff alerts you when someone peeps at your screen
69
Points
Point chart
2
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
EyesOff by
EyesOff
was hunted by
Yusuf
in Privacy, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Made by
Yusuf
. Featured on April 21st, 2025.
EyesOff
is not rated yet. This is EyesOff's first launch.