Eyedropper

A daily photo game to capture a drop of color
A daily photo game to capture a drop of color from your world. You are scored on accuracy and time but don't forget style.
PhotographyGamesDesign

Eyedropper gallery image
Eyedropper gallery image
Eyedropper gallery image

A daily photo game to capture a drop of color.
Lee Martin
in Photography, Games, Design. Made by
Lee Martin
. Featured on January 14th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Eyedropper's first launch.