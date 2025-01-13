Launches
Eyedropper
A daily photo game to capture a drop of color
Visit
A daily photo game to capture a drop of color from your world. You are scored on accuracy and time but don't forget style.
Free
Photography
Games
Design
About this launch
A daily photo game to capture a drop of color.
Eyedropper
Lee Martin
Photography
Games
Design
Lee Martin
Featured on January 14th, 2025.
Eyedropper
is not rated yet. This is Eyedropper's first launch.