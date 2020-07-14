Discussion
Alagan Mahalingam
Maker
Hey PH! 👋 We started this as a passion project during COVID-19 when our friends from consulting industries were going through a tough time to serve their customers. We named it Serw during our beta launch and tested it in Sri Lanka and Estonia. Now we're going out of beta 🚀 to the world! 1️⃣ If you're a customer: Sign up now and start using Expert Republic. You will get $5 FREE credits today to celebrate our PH launch! And I also have few services 🙌 (https://expertrepublic.com/alaga...), where I share the little I know about startups and building businesses, which is free, so feel free to book me if you think it's useful. I'd love to talk :) If you want to suggest new categories or experts we should bring into the platform, let me know. 2️⃣ If you're an expert: We need you! Sign up and become an expert, We can't wait to help you grow your business! And did you know? We are completely free till the end of 2020. We will charge a small service fee after that to keep the platform running. If your category is not available, let me know. We are in the process of bringing in new categories and more experts like you. After all any service that can be done through a video can be on Expert Republic. We'd love to hear what you think about the app, Let us know!
Awesome product from the awesome team 👌
Best of luck team root code
