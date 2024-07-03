Launches
Experimenters Circuits
Experimenters Circuits
Educational online virtual electricity lab, try for free
Educational virtual 3D laboratory simulator helps students, teachers, and tutors conduct electrical circuit experiments by providing realistic equipment access anywhere and enhancing learning with immediate feedback
Launched in
Education
Science
Physics
by
Experimenters Circuit
About this launch
Experimenters Circuit
Your Laboratory for a Better Tomorrow
Experimenters Circuits by
Experimenters Circuit
was hunted by
Polina Grigoreva
in
Education
Science
Physics
. Made by
Viktor Grigorev
and
Polina Grigoreva
. Featured on July 6th, 2024.
Experimenters Circuit
is not rated yet. This is Experimenters Circuit's first launch.
