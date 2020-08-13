Discussion
René Pfitzner
👋 PH! Nico, Nik & René here from experify.io. We help you get authentic opinions about products you are interested in buying - by connecting you with people (nearby) who already own and use them. This way you get some real, experience-based insights and can even meet with owners nearby to see and test the product in real life! We partner with brands who want their products & services to be experienced this way. As an owner you receive brand rewards as a thank you for investing your time to help others. Why did we make it? Like you, we shop online a lot. And not only small items, but also expensive ones like sports equipment or hifi audio things - especially from cool up-and-coming online-only startups. But purchasing an item for $500+ -- without being able to test it locally -- always felt weird. And only rarely we know a friend who already owns the product. Well, with experify.io you can find that friend :) How can you help? 🙏 What do you think about it? We’d love to get your comments and questions! 🚀 Submit brands/businesses you’d like to see on experify.io! Our vision? We are fed up with all these fake reviews and too-shiny-to-be-good influencers. We want brands to cut the fake and get real. And with experify.io, that is what we aim for. We want every brand, every product, every service to be on experify.io.
Pretty cool — imagine if instead of a bunch of static reviews on an Amazon product, you could actually just talk to people who already own the product..! Can definitely see the benefit for a potential buyer, but curious how to motivate existing owners to participate...
@chrismessina Hi Chris, thanks for hunting us! With regards to motivation of existing owners: we partner with brands who reward owners for taking the time to share their experiences and show their product! This is not a sales incentive of any sort but rather a thank you for sharing their honest opinion. Thereby Experify is only for proud companies that are not afraid to let their customers share their honest experiences with you. Brands that are proud of their products and belief they speak for themselves.
I work with a number tech entrepreneurs who are solving various problems, improving customer experience, increasing satisfaction etc. I got introduced to Experify at an event and as soon I learnt of the concept, I decided to check out the solution and it all made perfect sense. This product genuinely meant to help a consumers buy with confidence. The potential is great and the team behind Experify should be very proud of the beginning they have had. I wish them all the very best going forward!
No better way to truly test a product than Experify!
@nina_reinhart Thanks :)