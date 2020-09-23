discussion
Dominic Jacquesson
MakerIndex Ventures, VP Insight | VP Talent
I'm Dominic Jacquesson, VP Insight at Index Ventures, and I'm looking forward to hearing your feedback on ExpansionPlan. Some of the most common questions we get asked by European entrepreneurs are about expanding to the US. Having directly supported over 40 startups on this key challenge, we also conducted research on 353 startups that have made the leap, and dug into the stories behind the 33 European tech 'winners' in the US. What we identified were four startup 'personality types'. Each of these involves a distinct US expansion blueprint, in terms of timing, funding, leadership location, and org design. ExpansionPlan starts off with a simple quiz, helping you to identify which is your company's personality type (we call them archetypes). It then sets out your optimal journey to US success, step-by-step and year-by-year. ExpansionPlan is a companion tool to our in-depth handbook, Expanding to the US. www.indexventures.com/us-expansion This comprehensive guide also includes 17 case studies, such as Spotify, Adyen, UiPath, and TransferWise. We hope that making these resources freely available will help the next generation of ambitious European founders. And if you have any questions about US expansion, don't hesitate to ask them here!
