Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Exante
Exante
AI powered contract repository
Visit
Upvote 21
50% off for 3 months
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Exante is an AI-powered contract repository, which helps business operators effortlessly organize their commercial agreements and achieve a new level of visibility into their contracts.
Launched in
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Operations
by
Exante
Interactive
Fireberry
Ad
Free forever crm for startups
About this launch
Exante
AI-powered contract repository
0
reviews
34
followers
Follow for updates
Exante by
Exante
was hunted by
Giedrius Daubaris
in
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Operations
. Made by
Giedrius Daubaris
and
Sebastian Vargas
. Featured on June 5th, 2024.
Exante
is not rated yet. This is Exante's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report