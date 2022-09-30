Products
This is the latest launch from ExactBuyer Audiences & Enrichment API
See ExactBuyer Audiences & Enrichment API’s 2 previous launches →
ExactBuyer
The first AI-powered business search for prospecting teams
ExactBuyer is the first-ever search engine specifically built for sales, recruiting, and marketing teams to help them find their perfect customers, ideal hires, partners, or acquisition targets by searching the way they speak.
Launched in
Sales
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
ExactBuyer Audiences & Enrichment API
About this launch
ExactBuyer Audiences & Enrichment API
Real-time B2B and B2C audiences & intelligence
54
reviews
73
followers
Follow for updates
ExactBuyer by
ExactBuyer Audiences & Enrichment API
was hunted by
Haris Muneer
in
Sales
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Haris Muneer
,
Edan Krolewicz
,
Abdul Hameed
,
Muhammad Adan
,
Hamza Murad
,
Mubariz Ali
and
Sharjeel Hassan
. Featured on October 3rd, 2022.
ExactBuyer Audiences & Enrichment API
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 53 users. It first launched on May 12th, 2021.
