Evelyn
Evelyn
Open-source AI tutor for quizzes, mindmaps, & flashcards
More than a chatbot. Evelyn is an open-source AI tutor that engages with your students via quizzes, mindmaps, and flashcards.
Open Source
Education
Artificial Intelligence
Maker Shoutouts
Vercel
609 upvotes
The interactive elements are powered by Vercel AI SDK's Generative UI!
About this launch
Evelyn by
Tham (Sylvia) Nguyen
Open Source
Education
Artificial Intelligence
Tham (Sylvia) Nguyen
Mai Quang Tuan
. Featured on April 14th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Evelyn's first launch.
