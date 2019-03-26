Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Ethical Resources

Ethical Resources

Huge repository of ethical alternatives to mainstream stuff

get it
An open, growing list of 150+ vetted resources for ethical living — from books to browser extensions, TED talks to apps – and ethical alternatives to projects from the big five nasty tech giants, including alternatives to Chrome, Drive, Maps, Fa$ebook, and much more.
Reviews
Ben Lang
 
Helpful
  • Ben Lang
    Ben LangShipping
    Pros: 

    Lots of useful resources I didn't know about!

    Cons: 

    Would love to see an option for people to leave reviews or comments to each one

    I am happy to see more and more ethical projects in the tech space. We definitely need them!

    Ben Lang has used this product for one week.
    Comments (0)
Discussion
Hunter
Ben Lang
Ben Lang
Makers
Catalin Zorzini
Catalin Zorzini
Rajendra Bhochalya
Rajendra Bhochalya
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Ben Lang
Ben LangHunter@benln · Shipping
Great work! Very accurate selection and smooth user experience. Hope the list will continue to grow 👌👌
Upvote ·
Catalin Zorzini
Catalin ZorziniMaker@zorzini · human
Thanks for the hunt Ben! 😊 Hey everyone, we're excited to do our bit in mainstreaming ethics and common sense 🤟both in the tech space and in our lifestyles. Any feedback or ideas on how how to achieve this more effectively, please hit us up 🙌
Upvote ·