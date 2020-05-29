Discussion
Patrick Thompson
Looks cool, but I don’t understand why there is a monthly pay model attached to this. Are you paying for any server costs associated with this app?
Hi everyone! I've always been quite frustrated with popular meditation apps, because in my opinion they have a lot of unnecessary stuff like voice-overs, videos, etc., which isn't what meditation is really about. I believe meditation is simple. There are tens of meditation apps on the App Store with lots of various content, and these apps are liked by many people. But some of us like to keep meditation very minimal – just sitting down and being alone with your thoughts. This app is for to such people. I really focused on design and user experience with this one. I think if you want any habit to stick, it's important to create a great environment for it, which is what I'm trying to provide with Essential. If you love minimal design, you should find your meditation sessions very enjoyable with this app. If you end up using it and find something you don't like or have some suggestions, please let me know! In this early version, some features – for example, custom sounds – have already been implemented after hearing back from users. Feedback from even just one person matters to me a lot and can significantly improve the experience of all the other users. Hope you find it useful! P. S. Can't express it enough how excited I am haha. Product Hunt is a great community which I've been following for months now, and it feels great to finally launch something here.
