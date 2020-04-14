Esports One Fantasy

Discussion
Tons of in-depth data and a clean UI. The E1 team has done an incredible job bringing the feeling and depth of fantasy sports to esports. With most traditional sports leagues shut down during this pandemic, E1 Fantasy may just be where you get your next fantasy league fix.
I founded Esports One a couple of years ago with the goal of bringing real-time stats & data to the esports industry without relying on game publishers. If you look at traditional sports - live, data-driven stats and visualizations are essential to any broadcast. I thought it was crazy that esports, an entirely digital form of competition, didn’t have the same in their competitive broadcasts. Long story short, we built some pretty incredible computer vision to capture what’s happening live in a game and married it with machine learning to drive predictive insights, like a 90% accuracy predicting who will win a game within 10 minutes of starting. We worked with big hitters in the industry like Riot Games, Twitch, and Acer to provide real-time data as a service, powering products for live game casters, coaching platforms, and viewers of live esports streams. All this time spent working with stats & data in esports led us to realize something: There wasn’t a truly awesome fantasy esports product in the marketplace, and we just might be the right team to build it. Fast forward a few crazy months of development, beta testing with our community, and iterating on the product - and we’re finally ready to open E1 Fantasy’s beta to the public! If you’ve been missing out on sports and your fantasy league during this crazy time, now’s your chance to give fantasy esports a try. Any feedback is appreciated! Happy Fantasy-ing! Matt, Co-Founder of Esports One
